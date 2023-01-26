Misahara Teams With Jeffrey Levinson 

Misahara’s Lepa Galeb-Roskopp and Jeffrey Levinson have collaborated to create a one-of-a-kind, fully custom bag based on luxury cars.

The special piece combines Misahara’s signature chain with Jeffrey Levinson’s Finley clutch, highlighting the DNA of both creatives’ brands. “This collaboration with Jeffrey Levinson has been in the works for almost two years,” Galeb-Roskopp said. “From the beginning there was an authentic synergy between our brands and his craftsmanship evokes the attention to detail Misahara’s partner, Ferrari, puts into their luxury cars. We are thrilled with the outcome and the creation of this one-of-a-kind handbag.”

The bag features a detachable 14-karat gold strap that can double as a necklace and customers can further personalize the clutch by choosing from different gemstones, golds, enamels, bag finishes, chain lengths and more. Bag finishes include glosses and touring, precious metals, fine leaf in translucent colors and exotics.

“The duality of the Misahara chain as a strap and necklace allows the bag to be worn from day to evening with ease,” Galeb-Roskopp pointed out. “The Misahara Finley clutch is a timeless piece that we hope our customers carry for a lifetime.”

The two creatives share a love of luxury automotives; Misaraha has been a longtime partner of Ferrari while Levinson has previously worked with Jaguar, which is where the collaboration began.

“Lepa embraces big ideas and effortlessly takes serious concepts to the brightest edge of fun and playfulness,” Levinson said. “It’s a magical combination that resonates with the most discerning women, and it is one that I admire deeply. And because we each have strong points of view grounded in a combination of beauty and technical excellence, and because we have pushed ourselves to deliver the very best we can for each other, I believe we have created something truly special for our customers.”

The bag launches Friday at misahara.com and jefferylevinson.com with prices starting at $5,000. Prices vary based on customization.