×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: January 26, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Armani Privé Couture Spring 2023

Fashion

Brad Pitt and Sat Hari’s God’s True Cashmere Plots Expansion

Business

Ermenegildo Zegna Group Reports 15.5 Percent Increase in 2022 Revenues

Misahara Teams With Jeffrey Levinson 

Misahara's Lepa Galeb-Roskopp and Levinson collaborate on a dazzling one-of-a-kind bag.

Misahara
The Misahara Finley Clutch, a collaboration with Jeffrey Levinson. Courtesy

Misahara’s Lepa Galeb-Roskopp and Jeffrey Levinson have collaborated to create a one-of-a-kind, fully custom bag based on luxury cars.

The special piece combines Misahara’s signature chain with Jeffrey Levinson’s Finley clutch, highlighting the DNA of both creatives’ brands. “This collaboration with Jeffrey Levinson has been in the works for almost two years,” Galeb-Roskopp said. “From the beginning there was an authentic synergy between our brands and his craftsmanship evokes the attention to detail Misahara’s partner, Ferrari, puts into their luxury cars. We are thrilled with the outcome and the creation of this one-of-a-kind handbag.”

Related Galleries

The bag features a detachable 14-karat gold strap that can double as a necklace and customers can further personalize the clutch by choosing from different gemstones, golds, enamels, bag finishes, chain lengths and more. Bag finishes include glosses and touring, precious metals, fine leaf in translucent colors and exotics. 

“The duality of the Misahara chain as a strap and necklace allows the bag to be worn from day to evening with ease,” Galeb-Roskopp pointed out. “The Misahara Finley clutch is a timeless piece that we hope our customers carry for a lifetime.”

The two creatives share a love of luxury automotives; Misaraha has been a longtime partner of Ferrari while Levinson has previously worked with Jaguar, which is where the collaboration began.

“Lepa embraces big ideas and effortlessly takes serious concepts to the brightest edge of fun and playfulness,” Levinson said. “It’s a magical combination that resonates with the most discerning women, and it is one that I admire deeply. And because we each have strong points of view grounded in a combination of beauty and technical excellence, and because we have pushed ourselves to deliver the very best we can for each other, I believe we have created something truly special for our customers.”

The bag launches Friday at misahara.com and jefferylevinson.com with prices starting at $5,000. Prices vary based on customization.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

Hot Summer Bags

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Misahara Teams Up With Jeffrey Levinson 

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad