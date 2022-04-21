×
MM6 Maison Margiela and Eastpak Unveil New Collaboration

After debuting a series of accessories on the fall 2021 runway, the duo have unveiled a second collaboration range of bags and accessories.

MM6 Maison Margiela x Eastpak's Pak'r
MM6 Maison Margiela x Eastpak's Pak'r bags.

With its “Built to Resist” motto, Eastpak continues to evolve with its fans, offering a range of stylish and functional backpacks, shoulder bags, travel gear, and accessories. Following the brand’s “Reverse Mode” release with MM6 Maison Margiela, which debuted at its fall 2021 show — resulting in an array of pieces turned inside out and back to front — the duo has unveiled a second collaboration.

MM6 Maison Margiela x Eastpak's Japanese bags.
MM6 Maison Margiela x Eastpak’s Japanese bags.
MM6 Maison Margiela x Eastpak's XL Shoulder Bag.
MM6 Maison Margiela x Eastpak’s XL Shoulder Bag.
MM6 Maison Margiela x Eastpak's furry suitcase.
MM6 Maison Margiela x Eastpak’s furry suitcase.

Filled with surrealist undertones, the MM6 Maison Margiela x Eastpak offering includes unexpected warped details and visual puns, such as a faux fur wheeled suitcase (cabin-size and available in a limited edition of 100 pieces), “dripping” iterations of the Eastpak Padded Pak’r backpack (given a makeover with one side of the silhouette drooping), an oversize version of the Crew wallet, an XL shoulder bag and hybrid interpretations of the Japanese bag (MM6’s most emblematic accessory). 

An ironic flat backpack version is an ode to the Margiela archives, with a trompe l’oeil print of a previous collaboration backpack featured on the front with a prominent co-branded label, including a padded laptop sleeve and internal organizer. 

The capsule will be available from April 29 at MM6’s and Eastpak’s e-commerce sites and boutiques, as well as in select multibrand stores. 

MM6 Maison Margiela x Eastpak's Pak'r bags.
MM6 Maison Margiela x Eastpak’s Pak’r bags.
MM6 Maison Margiela x Eastpak's Japanese bag.
MM6 Maison Margiela x Eastpak’s Japanese bag.
MM6 Maison Margiela x Eastpak's Pak'r backpack.
MM6 Maison Margiela x Eastpak’s Pak’r backpack.
