The Danielle Nicole brand, once again extending its ties to pop culture, has collaborated with Lucasfilm on limited-edition handbags inspired by the Child from the Disney Plus television series “The Mandalorian,” which is based on the “Star Wars” saga.

“The Child is the most adorable character. He appeals to all ages and has these special iconic features,” said Danielle DiFerdinando, designer, president and founder of Danielle Nicole, a handbag and accessory division of Concept One. “This was my first time taking a live-action character and reimagining it in a three-dimensional form. It allowed me to reach outside my comfort zone.”

The styles include a die-cut crossbody and a backpack in a variety of materials and detailed graphics. “The Child-themed backpack has a soft shimmer suede texture with glitter and a shearling trim collar that also includes custom embroidery and piercing, bringing to life all of the elements we love about the Child,” said DiFerdinando. “The crossbody features earth-tone colors, faux shearling, mixed textures and metallic materials, capturing the Child peeking out of its jacket.”

The bags will be sold starting Thursday on Danielle-Nicole.com in the U.S. and in Europe, and later in September at BoxLunch, Barnes & Noble and EB Games Australia. The crossbody retails at $68; the backpack, $78.

The Child bags mark Danielle Nicole’s first collaboration with Lucasfilm following several collections depicting characters from “Frozen 2,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Mulan,” among other Disney films. In addition to Disney, Danielle Nicole has ongoing partnerships with Warner Bros., Marvel and Nintendo, and previously collaborated with Nickelodeon and HBO. Lucasfilm is a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Studios.