Mulberry Reinforces Commitment to Carbon Neutrality With New Bag Range

Mulberry is hitting net-zero with its first carbon-neutral collection, called Lily Zero, as the British brand continues to commit to its Made to Last manifesto.

Launching on Thursday with 12 styles, the brand said the range featuring the signature style Lily, which was first introduced in 2010, is fully carbon neutral from field to shop floor as all bags are created in Mulberry’s carbon-neutral Somerset factories with leather from a tannery in Germany that measures, reduces and offsets its carbon emissions.

A life-cycle assessment was undertaken to analyze the full carbon emissions of the range including components, transport and packaging, all of which have been additionally offset with the World Land Trust, the brand’s carbon offsetting partner.

The brand also launched an Instagram AR filter and a podcast series, hosted by influencer Susanna Lau, to spread the message on social media. In the series, Lau spoke to television presenter Miquita Oliver, fashion designer Nicholas Daley, fashion historian Judith Watt and Rob Percival, writer and head of food policy at the Soil Association, about fashion’s role in a sustainable future.

Thierry Andretta, chief executive officer at Mulberry, said the Lily Zero range “represents another step on our sustainability journey toward increased transparency and our goal if net zero by 2035.”

“The Lily Zero demonstrates what we can achieve together through working closely with our long-term partners. This reinforces Mulberry’s commitment to a sustainable future, outlined in our ambitious Made to Last manifesto published last year during our 50th anniversary,” he added.

RELATED:

Mulberry Aims for ‘Farm to Finished’ Accessories

Mulberry Makes a Bag Using Low-Carbon Intensity Scottish Leather

Mulberry Sales, Profits Bounce Back in H1, with New Stores Planned