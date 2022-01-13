Mulberry Debuts Nicholas Daley Collaboration

LONDON — Mulberry is launching the latest iteration of its designer collaboration series: A capsule of bags and music accessories designed by up-and-coming London designer Nicholas Daley.

Daley, who is known for his artisanal flair and multilayered design references stemming from his Scottish Caribbean background, chose to reinterpret the brand’s unisex Antony satchel.

Referencing the “sonic movements of the ’60s and 70’s” when jazz, reggae and rock ‘n’ roll where in their heydays, Daley updated the classic style with earthy tones, material mixes — he mixes and matches suede, cotton and grained leather throughout — and crafty details like whipstitch, fringe and braided motifs. The latter were a nod to stage outfits worn by Miles Davis, Roy Ayers and Jimi Hendrix.

“This range has been created with the musicians I’ve worked with in mind — almost like an accessories wardrobe for them to wear on stage,” the designer said.

The bags come in five sizes, including a new extra-large shape, and are full of details — Daley inverted and embroidered the signature Mulberry Postman Lock hardware — that reflect the young designer’s love of craft and rich textures.

Mulberry x Nicholas Daley Courtesy of Mulberry

To bring his musical references more alive, Daley also created a collection of music accessories with Mulberry, spanning fringed guitar and saxophone straps, plectrum cases, and embroidered hats — paying homage to artisanal leather goods found across North Africa and the Caribbean. This move into lifestyle accessories is a first for Mulberry and in line with luxury trends of the moment, that see fashion labels striving to create entire universes, far beyond fashion product.

In line with Mulberry’s”Made to Last” sustainability manifesto, the bags were made using leathers and suedes accredited by the Leather Working Group, the leading global certification for responsible leather manufacturing. The company added that the regular and oversize satchel styles were also crafted in its carbon-neutral factories in Somerset, England.

To mark the launch, there’s an accompanying film showcasing the bags in the environment and on the people that inspired them. The short clip features a live jazz session where artists from within Daley’s community — including Daisy George, Jasmine Kayser, Shirley Tettah, Grifton Forbes-Amos, Elijah Clarke and David Laleye-Thomas — perform a specially written composition by Shabaka Hutchings and Grammy-nominated Lianne La Havas.

“Daley’s vision for modern British craft, his passion for music culture, as well as a commitment to sustainable craft, makes him a truly exciting creative partner for Mulberry,” said Thierry Andretta, Mulberry’s chief executive officer.

Mulberry x Nicholas Daley Courtesy of Mulberry

Through the pandemic, Andretta has been spearheading Mulberry’s restructuring, which includes a renewed focus on leather goods; shelving the footwear and ready-to-wear categories, and a commitment to a regenerative and circular business model with its ambitious Made to Last manifesto. As part of the revamp, the brand has brought back classic styles such as the Alexa, partnered with Vestiaire Collective, and tapped buzzy designers for collaborations. Prior to Daley, Richard Malone and Priya Alhuwalia designed bag capsules for the brand.