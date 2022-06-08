Mulberry Introduces Digital ID to Leather Goods as Part of Continued Sustainability Initiative

LONDON — Mulberry is continuing its streak of sustainable initiatives, introducing a new technology of Digital IDs to its leather goods products, starting with all vintage pre-loved bags.

As a member of the Sustainable Markets Initiative Fashion Task Force, Mulberry is aiming to roll out the technology onto all pre-loved products by this fall and across the wider business by 2025 — the rollout will start next year. A demo of the digitization was showcased at the Global Fashion Summit in Copenhagen on Wednesday.

Each bag will be connected to a Digital ID provided by the product cloud platform EON, allowing customers to have full transparency over their purchased products. EON has previously worked with Gabriela Hearst, Pangaia, H&M and Target.

The Digital ID can be accessed through smartphones, where it is packaged with an experience that will provide customers with exclusive content from the brand. The Mulberry Exchange program will be implemented into the Digital ID, with customers being offered services such as authentication, repair, and resale.

Each bag will have its own unique NFC-enabled tag that customers can track online.

Thierry Andretta, chief executive officer at Mulberry, said the Digital ID will let customers “see details, including where the bag was made, the materials it’s made of, the history of the bag, care instructions as well as further information on the Mulberry Exchange Program and offers from our Lifetime Service Center.”

“Over the last year, we’ve witnessed a huge industry shift in fashion’s adoption of Digital ID technology. Brands are moving to implement Digital IDs on their entire product portfolios, driven by increased customer demand for product transparency, the booming resale market which requires after-sale connectivity to scale, and upcoming policy which is set to make digital product IDs mandatory,” said Natasha Franck, founder and CEO at EON.

Digital ID has already been adopted by sustainably focused brands such as Sheep Inc., where each garment comes with a QR code that lets customers trace the farm location and sheep of their wool. While it’s being adopted by smaller businesses, Mulberry is the first larger brand to take it seriously.

In May Mulberry launched Lily Zero, its first carbon-neutral collection of bags in 12 styles based on the signature style Lily that was first rolled out in 2010 — signaling their committed dedication to continuing a direct dialogue around sustainability and circularity between them and their customers. This new strategy plays into Mulberry’s plan of achieving net zero by 2035.