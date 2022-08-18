×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: August 17, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Aaron Rose Philip Longs to Tear Down Barriers for Models With Disabilities

Business

Target’s Profits Fall by Nearly 90 Percent

Sustainability

Why Thrift, Upcycling Are the ‘Only Relevant Conversation’ in Fashion Right Now

MZ Wallace Opens New SoHo Boutique

MZ Wallace returns to Crosby Street after a two-year absence, with a store designed by Charlap Hyman & Herrero.

The new MZ Wallace store on
The new MZ Wallace store on Crosby Street. Courtesy/MZ Wallace

MZ Wallace is returning to SoHo, armed with a new league of fans who found the brand online during the pandemic.

The accessories label had run a boutique at 93 Crosby Street for 20 years until its lease expired just before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Now, the company has opened a new shop on the same street, albeit one block south.

The MZ Wallace boutique at 49 Crosby Street will serve as a template for future store openings as brand founders Monica Zwirner and Lucy Wallace Eustice plan to increase the company’s brick-and-mortar presence. On Aug. 13, the label also opened a store in Chicago at 1648 North Damen Avenue.

“We are back on Crosby Street, next to SoulCycle, which offers great brand adjacency — we sell a lot of bags based on lifestyle, to men and women running around New York,” said Zwirner.

Related Galleries

“We have a lot of momentum right now — we have grown every year. The pandemic didn’t stop that growth. The loss of brick-and-mortar [during the pandemic] just sent customers to our website. The line has broadened and we have been mindful about addressing our customer’s lifestyle. Women are busier than ever and are doing more than they’ve ever done and we wanted to step up and fit their needs,” added Eustice.

Over the last three years, MZ Wallace says it has seen an average 20 percent year-over-year growth of its digital database and 22 percent annual site traffic growth that reflects “strong conversion rates.” The brand declined to provide sales data.

Helping MZ Wallace in the retail journey is fast-rising interior design firm Charlap Hyman & Herrero, which is marking its first permanent retail project with MZ Wallace’s template store design.

“The black and cream swirling pattern that lines the floor and walls at the MZ Wallace flagship, printed on carpet, fabric and wallpaper, operates as a foil to the precise geometries of their iconic quilted bags. It is a digital interpretation of marble, warped and liquid, that translates the coldness of stone into something soft, luxurious and inviting,” said Adam Charlap, principal for Charlap Hyman & Herrero.

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

Hot Summer Bags

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

NYC Handbag Favorite MZ Wallace Opens

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad