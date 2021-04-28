Founded in Tokyo by Hisato Takenouchi in 2006, Nana-Nana’s main focus was to collaborate with well-known artists and brands to produce accessories, a strategy it has continued since its relaunch in 2017. On Saturday, the brand will launch its first collaboration with the National Basketball Association. The collection will feature Nana-Nana’s signature paper-sized bags, as well as their newest model, a circular design inspired by the basketball hoop. The collection will be made up of seven styles overall, more than half of which use materials and colors inspired by NBA teams. Each bag is engraved with the NBA logo in addition to team names. Prices range from $80 to $129.