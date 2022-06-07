×
Naomi Campbell Time Travels for Self-Portrait’s Debut Handbag Campaign

Campbell appears in the '90s-inspired campaign that riffs on Brandy and Monica’s 1998 song “The Boy Is Mine.”

Naomi Campbell insisting "the bow is
Naomi Campbell insisting "the bow is mine," in the debut Self-Portrait handbag campaign. Image Courtesy of Self-Portrait

LONDON — Han Chong is nostalgic for the ’90s, and has used the decade as inspiration for the debut Self-Portrait handbag campaign.

He tapped a catwalk fixture from the era — Naomi Campbell — to star in the campaign, which features Brandy and Monica’s 1998 hit “The Boy Is Mine.”

The campaign is called The Bow is Mine, and Campbell is pictured (and filmed) discussing her prim, angular bag and insisting “the bow is mine.”

Directed and shot by Renell Medrano and set to Brandy and Monica’s original soundtrack, the campaign shows Campbell in a private London home having a series of imagined telephone conversations about the Bow Mini and the Bow Micro.

Campbell wears pieces from Self-Portrait’s upcoming fall 2022 collection, including a sequined two-piece skirt and crop top, power mesh long sleeve gown and knitted midi dress. The campaign was styled by Haley Wollens.

Chong, who is founder and creative director of Self-Portrait, said the ’90s “continually influences and inspires” the brand, and he wanted the Bow to channel the era.

Naomi Campbell Time Travels for Self-Portrait's
Naomi Campbell in the debut handbag campaign for Self-Portrait, which features the ’90s song “The Boy Is Mine.” Image Courtesy of Self-Portrait

I was feeling quite nostalgic and reflective of the past, and kept being drawn to the ’90s, an era when fashion was sweet yet tough, and heavily influenced by music,” Chong said.

“I was so honored when everyone jumped on board to make it a reality, from creative ingenues Renell and Haley to the legendary Naomi who stars as our leading lady, to Brandy and Monica for allowing us to use their track to bring our dream video to life.”

The campaign includes seven images, a series of short vignettes and a 60-second film.

Chong said there was one person he knew would be able to star in the show.

“Naomi defines not only the era we are paying tribute to through this project, but she represents everything the Self-Portrait woman stands for — she’s strong, independent, provocative and always authentically herself,” he said.

This is Campbell’s first campaign for Self-Portrait and the model said that being British, it’s always important to me to support talented creatives from my own country, especially those who celebrate women in the way Self-Portrait does.”

She described the ’90s as “all about storytelling through the image.”

Chong, who is based in London and known for his lacy, broderie anglaise designs, said he’s always wanted to move into accessories and that, going forward, “bags will be at the heart of our collections.”

He said the Bow Bag “felt like the best way to debut the category. I really liked the idea of finding a shape that felt classic and at the same time encapsulates the free spirit of the Self-Portrait woman. The shape is a timeless design with a happy uplifting twist, which we’ll continue to work with for years to come.”

