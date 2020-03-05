PARIS — Up-and-coming labels have been struggling to stand out in a saturated accessories market, particularly when it comes to handbags. Retailers and consumers alike are back in favor of big-name brands and timeless styles — or hunting down the latest Bottega Veneta pouch.

Yet during this market season, a handful of exciting names emerged. They’ve cut through the noise by adopting a clear point of view, independent of seasonal trends and a more premium positioning.