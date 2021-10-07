×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: October 7, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Buyers Hail Strong Paris Collections as the Simpsons Steal the Show

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Gosling Signs First Ambassadorship — With Tag Heuer

Business

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter Despite Pandemic Woes

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules Its First Bag Drop

Luar's "Ana" bag, already a favorite of Dua Lipa and Troye Sivan, will become available for purchase on Friday.

Luar's new Ana handbag.
Luar's new Ana handbag. Courtesy/Luar

A new “It” bag is about to hit the internet.

Luar’s “Ana” crossbody bag, which debuted on the brand’s New York Fashion Week runway in September and has already been spotted on Dua Lipa, Troye Sivan and Kelsey Lu, will drop tomorrow.

The bag — a nuanced cross between a lady-like, vintage top-handle bag and an ’80s corporate briefcase — will be made available on Luar’s site, Luar.World, at noon on Friday.

It will come in five colorways: Espresso or black smooth leather, each priced at $235; a navy and white embossed patent crocodile pattern, an iridescent silver python embossed leather and a tan ostrich embossed leather, each priced at $265.

The bag marks Luar designer Raul Lopez’s return following a two-year hiatus from the runway. During the time away, Lopez — who had been consulting for the Palm Heights Resort and living onsite in the Cayman Islands for about 18 months during the pandemic — gained new perspective about his goals as a designer.

Related Galleries

Luar's Ana bag
Luar’s Ana bag. Courtesy/Luar

“I was on hiatus for two years,” Lopez said. “Before, I think I was really just thinking of designing for my friends and trying to prove a point to everyone. My friends are really amazing artists and designers and stylists — they all work in fashion and art. I really needed a break to get myself together. I’m done just trying to be an artist. I need to make some money to keep funding myself, so I sat back for two years figuring that out,” added the designer, who grew up in Williamsburg, Brooklyn — surrounded by a clash of cultures that continue to influence his work today.

Throughout his career, Lopez — the cofounder of Hood by Air — has been a behind-the-scenes sounding board for some of fashion’s biggest independent success stories. He acts as both a friend and confidante to designers like Telfar Clemens, Brandon Blackwood and Kerby Jean-Raymond, as well as talents like Paloma Elsesser, Lourdes Leon and Solange Knowles. But despite his devoted list of contacts, outsized personality and sharp taste, Lopez had yet to find the wider commercial success that many feel he is due.

With his latest collection though, it seems like that could be about to change. While Luar remains an artful and experimental brand, it now includes more commercial items that still maintain a sense of authenticity. Owing to his New York roots, the designer has layered in a sense of the city’s fashion culture from both past and present — with structured tailoring recalling the ’80s new money excess, along with tracksuits that touch on street culture and how it has evolved from the ’70s, through early the Aughts and then back around again today.

Lopez is something of an oracle, able to sniff out trends in their earliest stage. And he felt like this was the moment to jump into the handbag category, sensing that women were about to start reallocating their shopping budgets from “It” shoes toward handbags once pandemic restrictions lifted. According to a study issued by the NPD Group, that’s exactly what’s happening — particularly with small crossbody styles like Luar’s new Ana.

“I love the whole thing of a bag — to me it just solidifies you as a designer, I don’t know why. Every big house has its signature bag and everyone goes to them for that. It’s a way of taking a piece of you and having it travel the world — sharing my story with the world,” Lopez said.

“I think bags are a new way of dressing up,” added the designer. “A lot of men and women have taken the whole shoe thing of dressing up or down with shoes and carried that over to a bag. A bag just replaced that — now I can wear a bag with everything and dress myself up and have fun.”

Luar's Ana bag
Luar’s Ana bag. Courtesy/Luar

Over the past few months, Lopez spent time with family in the Dominican Republic, researching how commercial brands spin a sense of aspiration to resonate with women of varying income brackets. Ultimately, he says that Michael Kors was an inspiration in how to move forward into the next chapter of his label.

“I was just doing a lot of research into what sells the most and why. I decided I want to make luxury at a Michael Kors entry level — he has the whole game on lock,” Lopez said.

“It’s so crazy, I realized — ‘This man is really doing something.’ I went to the DR and in the hood they had the little flats with the little charms and small little bags — all Michael Kors,” Lopez said, owing his more accessible price point to Kors’ business structure.

While a limited drop of Ana bags will be released tomorrow, more are on the horizon — including a jumbo size of the style.

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

New York Indie Brand Luar Schedules

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad