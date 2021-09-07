×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

LaQuan Smith Is in An Empire State of Mind

Fashion

Highlights from a Special Edition of Milan Design Week

Fashion

Moore From New York: Welcome to New York Fashion Week, the Same but Different

Novak Djokovic on Life Lessons Learned in the Pandemic

As Djokovic battles for a 21st Grand Slam title at this year's U.S. Open, he speaks to WWD about his experiences and lessons learned over the last year.

Novak Djokovic with the bag he
Novak Djokovic with the bag he designed for Montblanc. Courtesy/Montblanc

As Novak Djokovic battles to win his 21st Grand Slam title at this year’s U.S. Open, he set aside time to discuss the lessons he’s learned over the course of the pandemic. Like anyone, he’s placed a new emphasis on family time and general mindfulness, while also gaining a heightened awareness of inequities within his own community.

“I’ve learned to not rush to conclusions and be overly subjective, to make an effort to switch off and not let collective craze impact my family life, to be flexible and adaptable to constant changes, which takes lots of patience, so I keep exercising that muscle,” said the tennis star.

“I am very fortunate and grateful that throughout this time that I’ve spent playing high level tennis, I’ve managed to financially secure my family so that the pandemic didn’t impact us too much. However, that was not the case with my fellow tennis players. Most of them have given up on tennis as they couldn’t play tournaments and earn their living while things were at standstill during lockdown. I’ve taken time to understand how I can be of service to them from my position of power and influence.

Related Galleries

“[Fellow tennis player] Vasek Pospisil and I have founded a Professional Tennis Players Association as a response to the need for players to be heard and seen and earn sustainable livelihoods. We are trying to give back to our tennis community and this is the way to ensure that all players are fairly represented in all matters that involve their health and welfare and affect their ability to compete and make fair wages,” Djokovic said.

In between training and other engagements, Djokovic has found time to moonlight as an accessories designer. He’s designed a limited-edition tote bag in collaboration with Montblanc, marking his record-breaking achievement of spending 311 straight weeks as the world’s number one men’s player. His first collaboration with Montblanc — a take on one of the brand’s famous writing instruments — was released in 2019.

The black tote bag, embroidered with “311” as well as Djokovic’s native Serbian flag, is made from a sustainable nylon thread composed of recycled materials. Only 311 pieces have been produced, and proceeds will benefit the Novak Djokovic Foundation, which provides educational programs to children in Serbia.

Djokovic himself seemed pretty vested in the kinds of bags he uses to tote around his belongings and tennis gear. “I always prefer to carry my own bags. They are loaded with stuff for training and quite heavy. I am growing my awareness about the importance of making sustainable choices in an effort to protect the planet Earth and save it for future generations. So, when I’m choosing a bag, I try to make sure it is made of environmentally friendly materials. I like classic, minimalistic design. Just a simple black bag to carry my book, iPad and diary with me.”

Novak Djokovic at the U.S. Open.
Novak Djokovic at the U.S. Open. Courtesy/Montblanc

As for his foundation, which these new Montblanc bags benefit, Djokovic shed light on the ongoing projects he and his wife Jelena Djokovic (the foundation’s chief executive officer) have set as short and long-term goals. “We have partnered with the World Bank and Serbian government and within the next two to three years we are supposed to open 100 preschool units. Only this year we opened two kindergartens, and three are pending to be opened this autumn. We have bought necessary equipment for hospitals such as CT scans and respirators, and we’ve also donated masks and sanitary equipment to schools and ambulances.

“This pandemic has brought a lot of stress on our close relationships. We made sure that our program for parents ‘Support not perfection’ is still available to all parents in an online version and through webinars. We made sure to provide them with techniques and tools to manage stress and keep relationships within family as healthy as possible,” he said.

After a prolonged absence, Grand Slam tennis welcomed back spectators to its stands this year. This is particularly important at the U.S. Open, where the roar of the crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium, the world’s largest tennis venue, is said to help players along in their fights toward victory — especially in the hot and humid conditions that make the U.S. Open a particular physical challenge.

For Djokovic, the shifting guidelines for fans and players has been somewhat of a challenge: “It really isn’t easy on anyone; we are all figuring it out as we go. The mood is shifting all the time. There is always something happening, my mind is always busy with questions and worries, so I make it extra important to make time for silence and mindfulness.

“We all love to have that energy of excitement and support [from spectators] around us. However, I am also training my mind not to get attached too much to that because I can easily go crazy as these things keep changing all the time. Sometimes I am more successful at keeping cool, sometimes less. As I said, it is really not easy for anyone,” he said.

But what does a champion do in New York in his time off? According to Djokovic, they have pastimes like anyone else. “You can see me walking around Central Park barefoot or riding a bike with my family. I just had a wonderful time at a concert in the park. I went there to listen to Zia Victoria Uehling sing, she is a daughter of a very close friend of mine, and I’ve been watching her grow into a wonderful performer. So happy I get to come back to New York and see my friends and be part of their lives too. I celebrated a few trophies with my team in Bar Italia at Madison Avenue, so that’s a must-go to place for us. Brings good luck,” he said.

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Novak Djokovic on Lessons Learned in

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad