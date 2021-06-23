Ojeito is a gender-inclusive bag company for the working creative on the go.

The bags are made from military-grade webbing, with fully adjustable straps and metal lobster clasps. The go-bag comes in three sizes small, medium and are available for purchase on the brand’s site.

“With the clouds clearing, the future’s looking brighter — and filled with more roving and roaming — than ever before. The freelance lifestyle grows by the day, and we now have more flexibility than ever before, when it comes to when and where work is getting done. Your week is more fluid between home, the office, the coffee shop, the airport lounge, the plane seat, the train seat, a shared space and more,” said Jesse Leyva, creative director and cofounder and Dermott Cleary, general manager and cofounder jointly.

Bags retail starting at $150 and come in black and colorful camo.