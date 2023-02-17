×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: February 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood

Fashion

André Leon Talley Estate Sale Racks Up $1.38M

Business

Drake, 21 Savage Settle Lawsuit With Condé Nast

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Brand Debuts Milan Showroom, Adds City Bags

The luggage and handbag brand established by the Gucci heir in 2019 is plotting its next phase of growth.

Patricia Gucci at the Aviteur showroom in Milan.
Patricia Gucci at the Aviteur showroom in Milan. Courtesy of Aviteur

MILAN — Patricia Gucci’s luxury luggage and travel-ready brand Aviteur is taking off.

More than three years after introducing the project in Paris, the designer, the daughter of Aldo Gucci, is opening the doors to the brand’s first showroom in central Milan, on Via Bigli, a stone’s throw from tony Via Montenapoleone.

Hinged on redefining the airplane carry-on, the brand has navigated the pandemic with resilience, boosting its high-end clientele, which Gucci described as private-jet and first-class travelers, and select retail partners including Net-a-porter, Harrods and Artemest, the Italian craftsmanship-geared online destination.

Related Galleries

“We started as rookies, we had no idea of what we were doing, other than what I wanted, the vision of what I liked and design,” Gucci said about introducing the venture in 2019, while stressing that her primary goal was to bring back beauty in traveling habits.

“The project was not looking in the future as in making a brand, but more about creating something excellent, bringing back my influences and inspirations,” she said. “I’m not a big fashionista, but I do know one thing, that when I go into a shop looking for handbags or leather goods, I find a different standard than what I would like.”

The collection debuted with a single product, a carry-on crafted in Varese, in northern Italy, boasting a polycarbonate case covered in Italian calf leather partly bearing a woven Paglia di Vienna caning motif, silent wheels developed by car engineers in Turin, and a patented futuristic clear polycarbonate handle.  

An Aviteur carry-on.
An Aviteur carry-on. Courtesy

“We received lots of praise for the project, everyone came to the Paris presentation wondering ‘let’s see what Patricia Gucci is doing.’ But this spoke for itself…it was acknowledged as a gorgeous product, they could see the quality and the fact that it was Made in Italy was also a big lift,” she added.

Four months after the launch, the world froze in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Aviteur didn’t yield to it. The brand’s mix of direct-to-consumer and light wholesale distribution helped it press on.

“We had one big advantage compared to other brands, because we didn’t have any owned store, we didn’t have a huge staff or manufacturing base. Whereas everybody else had big overheads to sustain we had a pretty light asset,” said Gregory Lee, Gucci’s husband and the company’s chief executive officer.

“What we did is we retrenched in Gstaad and started designing and developing the range [turning Aviteur] from a single product company to having 29 skus,” he said, mentioning the introduction of the weekender bag, backpacks, products for office life and small leather goods.

Gucci described the Milan showroom as a “big game changer,” in that it represents Aviteur’s house and helps the company fully showcase its identity.

Inspired by Gucci Galleria on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue, a private suite developed by Aldo Gucci for the brand’s New York top-tier clients in the ’80s, the space features paintings from the Italian Surrealist Riccardo Tommasi Ferroni, Giuseppe Guerreschi and life-size sculptures from Emilio Greco, all drawn from Gucci’s private collection.

Throughout the pandemic, Aviteur reinforced its direct-to-consumer strategy, Lee explained, noticing clients were not afraid to purchase their carry-ons despite travel bans and a price tag of 6,950 euros.

“We didn’t see much of a slowdown, people continued to buy, even though they couldn’t travel….A lot of of our customers are architects, art collectors, and they bought it because they liked the product; it’s not the kind of product you have to put away,” Lee said.

Considering the new Milan space and a different retail landscape, wholesale operations are back on Gucci and Lee’s agenda.

“We had started with the idea of marketing initiatives and strategies all based around digital, more than on the physical presence with many distributors. That wasn’t only from a margin perspective but also because we noticed there was a changing behavior whereby consumers were moving to online more and more,” Lee said.

The Aviteur showroom on Milan's Via Bigli.
The Aviteur showroom on Milan’s Via Bigli. Courtesy of Aviteur

The Milan showroom serves as a consumer-facing, tax-free shopping destination and the duo plans to forge ties with local luxury hotels to lure customers in.

The brand is tightly distributed but more deals are on the horizons, Gucci and Lee said. They will hit Selfridges in May and discussions are undergoing with Rinascente.

“The idea from the start has always been to have one retailer in each key city in key demographics: London, Paris, New York, Milan, Shanghai possibly, but not more than that. Not lots of stores everywhere but select key partners,” Lee said.

Building on the notion of classics, “in the good sense of the word,” as she put it, Gucci is gearing up to introduce items to the Aviteur range including canvas and leather bowling bags, tote bags and smartphone holders, in addition to a pet carrier, among others. They will hit the brand’s online stores and key partners in May.

In late March, the duo will hit New York with a trunk show at Artemest Galleria in Chelsea to introduce the project to the American market.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

Hot Summer Bags

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Patricia Gucci’s Aviteur Luggage Brand to Add City Bags

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad