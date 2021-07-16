MILAN — Conscious travelers have now the chance to raise their sustainable quotient courtesy of new luggage label Phoenx.

Founded by a group of young Italians, headed by multidisciplinary artist Francesco Salom, Phoenx embraces the principles of circular economy to offer cool and functional travel accessories.

Launched through a Kickstarter crowdfunding, the brand — whose name is inspired by the ancient Phoenician population, the first that traveled across the seas following the stars — introduced its first luggage pieces in November 2019. “In 30 days, we sold carry-ons for a total of 75,000 euros,” revealed Salom, highlighting that despite the immediate success they immediately made new investments to enhance the products.

Phoenx, which debuted its official online store this week, has developed a carry-on that combines a minimal design with the use of eco-friendly materials.

Teaming up with a plastic producer and a luggage manufacturer, the company managed to create a travel piece that is crafted from recycled and recyclable polycarbonate, featuring a grained texture “resembling a canvas, that can show traces of the users’ travels,” Salom explained.

Showing a signature wide handle that guarantees ultimate stability, each carry-on comes with a kit to disassemble the different parts enabling both easy repairing and customization.

“Every piece of the carry-on, except for the wheels, the zipper and the padlock, is custom made,” said Salom, explaining that Phoenx items are crafted in China through a 100 percent certified supply chain. “When we kicked off the project, we looked for producers in Italy but the three that operate in our country refused to collaborate with us.”

In keeping with circular economy’s paradigms, Phoenx offers the chance to its consumers to refresh their products by replacing the damaged or worn out parts, or to return the item and get a voucher to buy a new one.

Reflecting their continuous commitment to sustainability, the company is also investing in research to create polymers from plant-based materials.

Currently available in a restrained color palette of white, black and blue, Phoenx carry-ons are sold at the brand’s e-commerce with two other Made in Italy products, a backpack and a foldable vacuum bag. Prices range from 30 euros for the vacuum bag to 292 euros for the three-piece travel kit.

Just in time for the kickoff of the holiday season in Italy, Phoenx has opened a pop-up store at Milan’s Rinascente department store, while another temporary shop will inaugurate at Florence’s sneaker mecca Soft next week.

