Proenza Shouler is marking White Label — the duo’s more casual and contemporary-priced offering — pre-fall 2021 with its first handbag collection.

The collection features two carryall styles, the Morris and the Sullivan, each in small and large sizes. Bags are constructed in two materials — a soft clean canvas and a shiny coated canvas. Defining construction details are direct nods to White Label garments, with heavy contrast hand-stitching along the coated canvas as a reference to the trenchcoat’s exposed collar and a nonchalant stripe design that is borrowed from the pinstripes of tunics, while leather binding finishes secure the bag’s straps.

According to the brand, the uniquely paired colorways and subtle prints reinforce the effortlessness of White Label’s overarching ethos, one that both complements and elevates the pared-back weekend wardrobe.

The bags range from $325 to $450 and are available at proenzaschouler.com and the duo’s SoHo flagship.

