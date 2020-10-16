PARIS — With competition in the secondhand market for luxury goods set to rise, online vintage retailer Resee has expanded its offer with digital bag authentification and repair services.

Clients can list bags that they own or are considering buying on other resale sites, which will be verified by the company’s luxury bag expert Laurie Mestchersky through a process that includes providing photos of key details and craftsmanship. The authentification certificate will include documentation on the piece highlighting the piece’s age, type of leather and other traits.

The company will also offer repair services, including the “classic spa treatment,” which entails stain removal, metal polishing and leather treatment.

“We are really excited to be the first resale site to offer these types of services to help support the circulation of authentic pieces on the secondary market,” said Sofia Bernardin, one of the founders of Resee.

The move comes as the secondhand market gains considerable interest from brands seeking to tap into the lucrative business and gain more control over the resale market by offering their own vintage goods for sale.

Resee will also help clients report counterfeiters to authorities.

For authentification services, the company charges $220 for Hermès bags and $140 for Chanel bags.

Launched in 2013, Resee is the brainchild of Bernardin, a former advertising executive at the U.S., Chinese and Japanese editions of Vogue, and Sabrina Marshall, former fashion editor of Self Service magazine. The pair in the past launched services for editors and stylists visiting Paris for fashion shows, allowing customers to select items from the web site for delivery to their hotel for a personal fitting.