Italian high-end accessories brand Roberto di Stefano, founded in Milan in 2017, has gone vegan.

For the fall 2021 season, the label, which offers Made in Italy bags featuring sharp, bold silhouettes, has created a partnership with Desserto, a Mexican company that produces a breathable, durable and resistant vegan carbs leather. Sustainable and recycled, the plant-based material is crafted from cacti that don’t require herbicides and pesticides to be cultivated. Desserto was among the finalists of the LVMH Innovation Award 2020.

“The last few years have given me the opportunity to rethink many aspects of life and I decided that my collection of bags had to align with the change happening and I felt the need for a decisive renewal,” said Roberto Di Stefano, a graduate of London’s Central Saint Martins who cut his teeth at a range of fashion brands before establishing his bag line. “The collection is now completely vegan, cruelty free and sustainable. It is a small step, but necessary to move toward a new awareness in fashion.”

The collection, wholesaling at between 116 euros and 190 euros, includes handbags with rectangular shapes, buckets and shopping styles featuring a signature rope handle, whose natural, organic style contrasts with the urban, slick shapes of the constructions.

See also:

Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream Is Now Vegan

EXCLUSIVE: Aveda Goes Vegan, Names Sustainability Advocate

Yatay, No More Plastic Partner for Vegan Sneaker Capsule