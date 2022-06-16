The Royals’ Favorite Bag Brand DeMellier on Track to Becoming a $50M Business

LONDON — It’s been only five years since London-based handbag brand DeMellier launched and since then the brand has attracted a strong following for its minimal designs.

The company is led by Mireia Llusia-Lindh, a Harvard graduate and former luxury strategy adviser to firms such as Burberry and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. Llusia-Lindh’s business is now on track to becoming a $50 million brand in the next three years.

Llusia-Lindh’s direct-to-consumer approach has been her bread and butter rather than relying on wholesale stockists. “Seventy percent of our sales is still online,” she said from her London home, which let her ride the pandemic wave steadily without making any redundancies.

The sleek leather handbags have had the royal stamp of approval from the Duchess of Cambridge. “We’ve been very lucky to have amazing people wearing our bags, from the royals to celebrities and influencers without being paid,” Llusia-Lindh said.

In the handbag market, DeMellier bags sit at 175 to 585 pounds. It has always been crucial to the brand that its prices aren’t too high.

“Forty percent of our customers are very affluent and they have the Celine, Chanel and Loewe bags, but they also buy ours because of the aesthetic and values,” Llusia-Lindh said.

All of the handbags are made in an ethically certified factory in the south of Spain. DeMellier leather handbags

All of the handbags are made in an ethically certified factory in the south of Spain, which by next year will be 100 percent powered by solar energy.

“We don’t use exotics and only use leathers that are a byproduct of the food industry, which is a big problem in many countries as they have to burn them because they’re not used and it’s a huge CO2 emission,” she said.

As the fashion and accessories industry moves toward new materials — mushroom taking center stage — for smaller brands, it’s harder to access as it’s still in early stages with luxury brands, such as Hermès buying shares to claim their spot.

Instead, DeMellier has found a leather that’s apple based, which has the “higher plant-based content” than most vegan leathers. The brand is readying to launch a capsule collection of its bestsellers in the new material.

Even though the brand ventured into knitwear last year with a four-piece collection, Llusia-Lindh is adamant that the focus for the next few years will be handbags, with ready-to-wear taking a secondary position despite customers asking frequently about the company doing shoes.