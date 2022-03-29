Savette Introduces the Toggle Family

Amy Zurek knows the anatomy of a good bag.



A former accessories designer for The Row, Coach and Khaite, she has had a hand in creating some of their most coveted styles.

In 2020, Zurek ventured out on her own, establishing Savette as a reaction to the flashy, logo-centric options that pervaded the market. By offering the refined look of a heritage brand, but at a more approachable price-point, Savette hits the sweet spot between cultish and classic.

Until now, Zurek’s edit consisted of three petit silhouettes. Informed by her grandmother’s love of modernist jewelry, they are recognizable due to their cleverly engineered clasps. With the launch of the Toggle family, she is expanding Savette’s range to include a roomy tote and the brand’s first belt. The two share a nautical-inspired fastening, the humble appearance of which belies its strength.

The Toggle belt Courtesy of Savette

Like the anchor chains used to hold down ships, the toggle holds the tote and all of its contents together. It also gives the bag its unique shape, which crosses the slick profile of a shopper with the rounded edges of a bucket.

Available in black, tan and ivory, the tote touts metal feet and a center divider with a zip pocket to keep odds and ends from sinking to the bottom. Zurek designed the handles to be short and wide, so it can be slung over the shoulder or carried in the crook of the arm.

Adaptability is key to the Toggle belt’s appeal as well. Zurek sees it as a quick and easy way to switch up a silhouette. “It’s delicate enough to be worn at the waist over a dress or cinching in a blazer, but it can also be worn in a more traditional way at the hip,” the designer told WWD.

Rather than churn out collections according to season, Zurek takes a slow-luxury approach, debuting styles like those in the Toggle family only once they meet her standards.

“I want to make things that are so classic, that even if you’ve never seen them before, they feel as if they’ve been around forever,” she said.

The Toggle tote retails for $1,250 in cotton canvas and $1,750 in grained leather, while the Toggle belt retails for $390. All are available to shop on Savette’s e-commerce.

The Toggle tote. Courtesy of Savette