PARIS — Stéphane Rolland is adding his first handbags since the creation of his namesake couture house in 2007.

The six-piece collection riffs on the same rectangular shoulder bag with rounded angles, dubbed The Pop Bag, available in three different sizes in either box calf, suede, satin or crocodile skin. The crocodile version, a chic black hand-held bag, was unveiled during the designer’s spring 2020 haute couture show.