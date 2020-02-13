By  on February 13, 2020

LONDON — Alice Temperley has been in the process of repositioning her brand for the past year and shifting her focus to include more daywear and entry-level price points.

The move is paying off — 60 percent of the label’s sales are now being driven by its day offering — and now Temperley is ready for her next move: accessories.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers