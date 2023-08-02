The Accessory Headquarters Launches Handbags With Christian Lacroix

The House of Christian Lacroix and the Accessory Headquarters (AHQ Inc) have renewed their partnership and launched handbags, small accessories, and cosmetic bags collections under the CXL by Christian Lacroix brand.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting venture with AHQ Inc.,” said Nicolas Topiol, chief executive officer of the House of Christian Lacroix. “Their expertise and dedication to craftsmanship align perfectly with the core values of our brand. Together we aim to craft a handbags and accessories collection that celebrates creativity, individuality, and timeless allure.”

The CXL by Christian Lacroix brand has roots within the legacy of Christian Lacroix haute couture, and has made a mark globally for its approach to fashion. The French brand hopes to open up new possibilities through its collaboration with AHQ Inc.

According to AHQ Inc. CEO Abe Chehebar, the handbags will incorporate elements inspired by CXL by Christian Lacroix’s signature and newly created original prints.

“We are honored to collaborate with the House of Christian Lacroix and its CXL by Christian Lacroix brand,” said Chehebar. “The fusion of our craftsmanship with the House of Christian Lacroix’s unparalleled creativity is a match made in fashion heaven. This collection will undoubtedly redefine the way handbags are perceived in the industry.”

CXL by Christian Lacroix handbags collection will debut for the spring 2024 season at AHQ’s showrooms in New York City.