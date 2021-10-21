×
The Attico Introduces a New Product Category

The brand is launching its first collection of bags, featuring bold, geometric shapes.

The Attico "Last Minute" Bag Campaign
The Attico "Last Minute" bag campaign. Courtesy of The Attico

MILAN The Attico keeps expanding.

After approaching the world of streetwear with the “Life at Large” collection last February, launching beachwear in late March and unveiling the “Superattico” capsule of 14 evening outfits during the past Milan Fashion Week, the Italian brand, established and creatively led by Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini, is entering the leather goods arena.

Starting Friday, The Attico — which in 2018 received an investment from Remo Ruffini, who acquired a 49 percent stake in the company through a vehicle called Archive Srl, controlled by Ruffini Partecipazioni Holding Srl — will make available at its online store and at Net-a-porter a collection of leather bags. Named “Last Minute,” the collection includes eight styles designed to cover women’s needs from day to night.

“While in the past we mainly sold small pouches crafted from the fabrics we used for our clothes, we are now unveiling a full collection of bags that really complement our ready-to-wear and show offering,” said Ambrosio, highlighting that it took a year to develop the line.

“We put a lot of focus on creating the right shapes, and a lot of time was spent selecting the right materials and the right suppliers, since we wanted the collection to be highly appealing and at the same time quite approachable.”

The first collection retails for between 590 euros and 1,070 euros, positioned in the affordable luxury market.

The Attico "Last Minute" Bag Campaign
The Attico “Last Minute” bag campaign. Courtesy of The Attico

The collection is dubbed “Last Minute” and Tordini explained that they wanted to highlight how it was conceived with specific uses in mind. “The Attico women are modern, urban individuals on the go, they always run and we wanted to offer them styles dedicated to the different moments of the day.”

Playing with bold geometric volumes, one design is called “Monday,” for example, and is a large top-handle bag to carry all the essentials for the working day, while another, “Saturday,” is a sleek clutch. There is also a “12 PM,” a roomy carry-all tote bag.

For the first lineup, Tordini and Ambrosio focused on the use of two materials, soft suede and napa leather, available in neutrals, such as butter white, black and brown, as well as in more vivid tones, including The Attico’s signature turquoise and hot pink. The “8.30 PM” large clutch shaped as a pyramid is also offered in satin.

After the debut at The Attico’s online shop and at Net-a-porter, the collection will be available from Nov. 19 at 30 select retailers around the globe.

“We wanted to keep the distribution quite tight and selective,” explained Ambrosio, adding that while this collection was conceived separate from the spring 2022 line, future ones will be more linked to rtw in terms of decorations and embellishments.

For the launch of the bag range, The Attico developed a special campaign, featuring a woman running across urban views of Milan. “This is the first campaign that we shot outdoors, and we did that to mark the main idea behind the range: giving women functional and pretty bags that they can actually use in their everyday life,” Tordini said.

