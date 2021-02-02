Tory Burch is introducing T Monogram, her latest accessories offering, as part of her spring 2021 collection.

The collection of handbags, shoes and small leather goods reimagines her signature T logo with a geometric pattern. The designer said the collection takes its cue from the traditional quilting patterns from Pennsylvania Dutch textiles she saw on childhood visits with her parents to farms in Amish country.

“My parents would always take my brothers and me to visit the Pennsylvania Dutch and Amish country farms and shops, and I attended a Quaker grade school,” Burch said via email. “Our home in Valley Forge was filled with folk art, textiles and basketry. The restraint, utility and hand-done artistry of all of these influences inspired the spring collection, but also how we approach design.“

The designer added that new double T logo was created with the intention of being a graphic design element and was inspired by the geometry of Moroccan architecture and interiors by David Hicks.

“We’ve been focusing on utility and versatility and mixing it with luxury — pieces with purpose,” Burch explained of spring’s theme, a reaction to the global pandemic.

The T Monogram lineup ranges in price from $125 to $628. Bag shapes include a camera style, a bucket, a drawstring hobo; footwear includes a ballet flat, loafer and sneakers.

The accessories collection debuts today alongside Burch’s global spring campaign, shot in Elafonisos, Greece, by Mikael Jansson and styled by Benjamin Bruno.

“The pandemic has been a reset, giving us time to think and to reconnect with the original purpose of the brand — timeless and beautifully crafted designs,” she said.

