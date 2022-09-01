Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs With Herself in Mind When It Comes to Leather Goods

LONDON — The design world of Victoria Beckham is expanding.

The British designer’s leather goods collection is now available for customers to buy from the brand’s stores and online store and includes eight styles of bags in four different fabrications.

The brand revealed that leather goods will be joining the permanent categories of ready-to-wear, eyewear and footwear back in February.

Beckham drew inspiration from the hardware details from the jewelry in her spring 2022 collection, which was inspired by men’s watch straps.

Victoria Beckham at the Le Papier Jacquemus fashion show in June 2022 carrying the mini chain pouch which drops later this year. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

“Launching into the leather goods category is a really important step for the brand and with our debut in Paris this coming season, we felt it was the right moment,” Beckham told WWD, adding that the “category forms the next stage of our strategic vision and having established the right positioning for fashion, it is now the time to develop a corresponding handbag business.”

Since launching her label 14 years ago, Beckham’s brand has faced a mix of success and stumbles.

In 2011, she won designer brand of the year at the British Fashion Awards, but in 2019 it was revealed that the brand had not made a profit since it launched and in 2018 it reported a loss of 12.3 million pounds.

Beckham has been resilient in reviving and revising her label with new iterations, including eyewear in 2009; a sportswear collaboration with Reebok; a footwear license with HimCo, and the launches of Victoria Beckham Beauty and VB Body.

“I often design with myself in mind, I’m very particular and detail-oriented when designing ready-to-wear, so I wanted to apply the same approach to creating a leather goods line,” Beckham said.

“Although it’s not the sexiest thing to say, practicality was hugely important for me and has been considered throughout the design process. The handbags I use have to work for my everyday life and fit everything I need into it, so that was a great starting point for all the designs in the collection.”

Beckham pointed to the chain pouch in lambskin as her favorite piece from the collection for “it has a distinctly luxury feel.”

The inaugural collection uses lamb and calf leather from Italy and Spain. The bags start at 450 pounds and go up to 1,290 pounds.