×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Designers With ‘Influence’ Have the Edge

Business

Contemporary Sportswear Kicks Into High Gear for Fall

Fashion

New Designers Are Forging the Future at Storied Brands in Italy

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs With Herself in Mind When It Comes to Leather Goods

The inaugural collection is an expansion in the brand's universe.

Victoria Beckham leather goods
The debut collection includes eight different styles of bags in four different fabrications. Courtesy of Victoria Beckham

LONDON — The design world of Victoria Beckham is expanding.

The British designer’s leather goods collection is now available for customers to buy from the brand’s stores and online store and includes eight styles of bags in four different fabrications.

The brand revealed that leather goods will be joining the permanent categories of ready-to-wear, eyewear and footwear back in February.

Beckham drew inspiration from the hardware details from the jewelry in her spring 2022 collection, which was inspired by men’s watch straps.

Related Galleries

Victoria Beckham at the Le Papier Jacquemus fashion show in June 2022 carrying the mini chain pouch which drops later this year. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

“Launching into the leather goods category is a really important step for the brand and with our debut in Paris this coming season, we felt it was the right moment,” Beckham told WWD, adding that the “category forms the next stage of our strategic vision and having established the right positioning for fashion, it is now the time to develop a corresponding handbag business.”

Since launching her label 14 years ago, Beckham’s brand has faced a mix of success and stumbles. 

In 2011, she won designer brand of the year at the British Fashion Awards, but in 2019 it was revealed that the brand had not made a profit since it launched and in 2018 it reported a loss of 12.3 million pounds.

Beckham has been resilient in reviving and revising her label with new iterations, including eyewear in 2009; a sportswear collaboration with Reebok; a footwear license with HimCo, and the launches of Victoria Beckham Beauty and VB Body.

Beckham claims the chain pouch in lambskin as her favorite piece from the collection for “it has a distinctly luxury feel.” Courtesy of Victoria Beckham

“I often design with myself in mind, I’m very particular and detail-oriented when designing ready-to-wear, so I wanted to apply the same approach to creating a leather goods line,” Beckham said.

“Although it’s not the sexiest thing to say, practicality was hugely important for me and has been considered throughout the design process. The handbags I use have to work for my everyday life and fit everything I need into it, so that was a great starting point for all the designs in the collection.”

Beckham pointed to the chain pouch in lambskin as her favorite piece from the collection for “it has a distinctly luxury feel.”

The inaugural collection uses lamb and calf leather from Italy and Spain. The bags start at 450 pounds and go up to 1,290 pounds.

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

Hot Summer Bags

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad