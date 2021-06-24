Mark Cross has launched a selection of vintage bags on The RealReal in a move to further its work around circular fashion.

The heritage handbag and leather goods company — famous for its box-shaped “Grace” style, named after Grace Kelly — initially launched a section on its e-commerce site dedicated to vintage styles in 2019. Now they are cross-promoting that selection with The RealReal, where 55 styles — including handbags, briefcases and home goods like bookshelves and letter openers – are priced from $125 to $1,500.

“Mark Cross shares with The RealReal a vested interested in a circular economy business proposition for luxury goods. As an extension to our directly operated Mark Cross Vintage sales channel, The RealReal is the perfect partner to offer some of our exclusive vintage styles and archive pieces from the late 1800s to 1990s. We are thrilled to bring this curated edit to The RealReal community,” said Mark Cross chief executive officer Ulrik Garde Due.

The executive is also spending the summer overseeing a selection of pop-up shops that play to his larger strategy of meeting local consumers in places where they are most relaxed, and therefore more likely to buy big-ticket items. The Hamptons are a key location in that strategy.

“We applaud Mark Cross’ commitment to resale, and this partnership will build upon their sustainable efforts by expanding the brand’s reach to our 22 million-plus members around the world. Given the strong resurgence we’ve seen for vintage handbags, with demand up 70 percent compared to the first half of last year, we think our shoppers will be excited at this opportunity to discover unique, vintage handbags by a heritage brand beloved by style icons like Grace Kelly, Taylor Swift, and Rihanna,” added Noelle Sciacca, editorial lead for The RealReal’s women’s division.