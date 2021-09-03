×
Bien Abyé Steps Up to Help Haiti

Proceeds from the silk bandana style will benefit Fleur De Vie and From Here to Haiti, aiding hurricane relief.

The silk bandana from Bien Abyé. Courtesy Photo

Bien Abyé designer Dayanne Danier has deep ties to Haiti — not only does she create accessories and ready-to-wear using the vibrant colors, bold patterns and rich textures of her homeland, she also employs female artisans who live on the island.

Danier knew she had to help after the recent earthquake. “I was actually in Haiti during this earthquake working on another order for Nordstrom,” she said. “Once I realized what was going on I ran out of my hotel. My first thought was about my artisans and the families of Fleur De Vie in the south.”

The Haitian-American designer set out to create something that would not only be a piece of wearable art, but would also make an impact, with the proceeds going toward a personal cause, relief work in Haiti.

The result is a colorful silk bandana style, called the Potomitan (which means “center pole” in Creole), a term referring to women in the community.

The style retails for $110 and is the latest addition to the Bien Abyé collection available at nordstrom.com, with proceeds benefiting Fleur De Vie and From Here to Haiti.

