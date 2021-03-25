Streetwear designer and former manager to Kanye West, Don C is partnering with General Motors’ Hummer EV — the world’s first zero-emissions, all-electric supertruck — on a snapback.

Echoing back to his first cap, the item that launched the Just Don brand, Don C created a cap, in black or white, inspired by design cues found in the Hummer EV’s interior and exterior, most notably the “H” logos found throughout the vehicle. The Just Don x Hummer EV style features the grille and incorporates the ballistic fabric and non-leather featured in the vehicle — all to reflect the entire Hummer EV experience.

“When I design, my goal is to be empathetic and I really connected with this project,” said Don C. “Like GMC, I want to be a leader in developing products that add value to society. We’re going to achieve this by communicating good principles through the Just Don x Hummer EV design.”

Through his Just Don label, the designer has carved out a niche as a collaborator with brands like Mitchell & Ness, Converse and Timberland, and as an online destination for men’s contemporary fashion and streetwear.

The GMC Hummer brand has been widening its scope as of late, taking on collaborators to interpret the vehicle, most recently a sneaker with John Geiger, with plans to work with jeweler Greg Yuna down the line.

The limited-edition cap retails for $125 and drops today at JustDon.com.

