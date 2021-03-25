Just Don X GMC Hummer EV

The Just Don x GMC Hummer EV snapback.

Courtesy of GMC/Hummer EV

Streetwear designer and former manager to Kanye West, Don C is partnering with General Motors’ Hummer EV — the world’s first zero-emissions, all-electric supertruck — on a snapback.

Echoing back to his first cap, the item that launched the Just Don brand, Don C created a cap, in black or white, inspired by design cues found in the Hummer EV’s interior and exterior, most notably the “H” logos found throughout the vehicle. The Just Don x Hummer EV style features the grille and incorporates the ballistic fabric and non-leather featured in the vehicle — all to reflect the entire Hummer EV experience.

“When I design, my goal is to be empathetic and I really connected with this project,” said Don C. “Like GMC, I want to be a leader in developing products that add value to society. We’re going to achieve this by communicating good principles through the Just Don x Hummer EV design.”

Through his Just Don label, the designer has carved out a niche as a collaborator with brands like Mitchell & Ness, Converse and Timberland, and as an online destination for men’s contemporary fashion and streetwear.

Don C

Don C with the GMC Hummer EV.  Courtesy of GMC/Hummer EV.

The GMC Hummer brand has been widening its scope as of late, taking on collaborators to interpret the vehicle, most recently a sneaker with John Geiger, with plans to work with jeweler Greg Yuna down the line.

The limited-edition cap retails for $125 and drops today at JustDon.com.

