Echo Design Group Inc. chairwoman Dorothy “Dot” Roberts passed away on June 11 at the age of 91. The cause of death was cancer.

As Echo’s leader, Roberts steered the company to sign on a fleet of blue-chip licenses. The company has produced scarves for Ralph Lauren, Coach, Talbots, J.Jill, Brooks Brothers, MoMa and the Smithsonian. It also creates private label goods that are sold in major department stores worldwide.

A lifelong New Yorker, Roberts would have marked her 70th anniversary with the company in early July.

Roberts is survived by her daughter Lynn, son Steven, two stepchildren Lizabeth and Peggy as well as nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Roberts outlived both her husbands, Paul Roberts who died in 1978 and Paul Cohen who passed away in 2012.

A memorial service will be held Sunday for close family members only due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Donations can be made to the Parsons School of Design or American Heart Association in honor of Dorothy Roberts.