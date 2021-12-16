Gladstn London, Milliner Justin Smith Dream Up an Innovative Hat Bag

British leather accessories brand Gladstn London has teamed with Hollywood milliner Justin Smith to solve what is, arguably, a niche problem: how to transport large, wide-brimmed hats with style and ease, without resorting to the traditional round, or hexagonal, box.

The result is The Hat Bag, a soft-sided suitcase style with a wedge shape made from linen with a leather handle, shoulder strap and base. It is lightweight, has a large internal pocket for protecting brims and can accommodate one or more hats, such as the white, wide-brimmed style that Smith designed for Amal Clooney’s wedding.

A limited number will be available to buy from mid-January, and they cost 1,250 pounds. The bags can also be customized.

Richard Sharman, chairman and chief executive officer of Gladstn London, described Smith as a “true artisan” and the new bag as “timeless and practical. We have worked hard to make sure that it can be easily carried and taken on different journeys, and to many memorable occasions.”

The Hat Bag has been designed to carry large, wide-brimmed hats. Courtesy Image

The design is in keeping with Gladstn London’s and Smith’s aesthetics. Gladstn, pronounced “gladstone,” is a new, high-end brand focusing on classic shapes, including totes, overnight and travel bags, made from leather with a lightweight construction.

The name is inspired by the 19th-century British Prime Minister William Gladstone, and the practical, sturdy leather bag he used to carry his books and paperwork. Traditionally, the Gladstone bag has a handle, a rigid frame and opens wide to reveal two equal sections.

Smith, a former hairstylist, is based in London and makes hats for film sets, actors and celebrities. He’s made the hats for Jodie Comer, who plays Josephine Bonaparte in the upcoming film “Kitbag,” and created designs for movies including “Cruella,” “Maleficent,” and the “Marvel” franchise.

His private clients include Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Amal Clooney and he’s collaborated with brands including Stella McCartney and Moschino. Until now, Smith has focused on couture, but plans to launch a ready-to-wear collection in the coming months.