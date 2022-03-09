Jennifer Behr Teams Up With Nai’vasha

New York-based headpiece designer Jennifer Behr is partnering with world-renowned celebrity hairstylist Nai’vasha to create a limited-edition hair accessories collection.

“Collaborating with Nai’vasha is always a joy,” Jennifer Behr said. “She’s so creative and sculptural with her work in hair and she brings that sensibility to accessories. We expand each other’s creativity and inspire each other to experiment with new materials and processes. It’s inspirational to work with someone so knowledgeable about hair as it allows us to create pieces that will be in the hands of someone who will use them to create even more artistry.”

The collaboration is inspired by previous one-of-a-kind headpiece designs Behr created with Nai’vasha, like the custom hair accessories made for Alicia Keys at the 2020 Grammys.

The Jennifer Behr x Nai’vasha Collection is the product of both artists’ expertise in all things hair, with the collaborators wanting to create pieces that honor their artistry and pay homage to the idea of female strength — a collection for women warriors, as they describe it.

Since their initial collaboration for Alicia Keys, Behr and Nai’vasha have continued designing one-off style but this will be their first collection available for purchase. The 11-piece collection starts at $98 and features abstract gold headpieces, brass chain combs and Swarovski crystal bobby pin strands.

Hair pins from the Jennifer Behr x Nai’vasha collection. Courtesy

“One of the interesting things for me about this process is taking the combination of Nai’vasha’s hair expertise and my design background and weaving those visions together,” Behr explained. “I’ve always been amazed by Nai’vasha’s braiding and the sculptural sense she brings to her hair design. When designing the pieces, I used that inspiration to create forms that echoed the essence of her work.”

Hairstylist Nai’vasha also wanted the collection to include versatile bobby pins, with bobby pin chains and bobby pin sets. Similarly, their hair combs include gold chains to be woven into the hair. The combs are more accessible versions of the crystal strands and golden flowers pieces the duo originally designed for Keys. The assortment also includes headbands — incorporating references to Nai’vasha’s incredible sculptural braiding while using Jennifer’s rich materials — and a full-crystal cage mask.

“These are all shapes and structures that resonate with who I am as a person and an artist,” says Curl Queen founder Nai’vasha. “The gold leaves remind me of my time growing up in Memphis, while the chains are very much the energy of New York. The headbands, in particular, are intentionally reminiscent of a toughened tiara.”

The duo choose mutual friends, singer-songwriter Adeline and fashion editor and stylist Rajni Jacques, to feature in their campaign alongside models. Images debut on social channels Wednesday and the Jennifer Behr x Nai’vasha collection is for sale at Jennifer Behr’s e-commerce.