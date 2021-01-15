Hats off to the modern-day gentlemen.

For the second iteration of its Gentlemen’s Club project, Borsalino has secured a premiere of one track from musician Jeremiah Fraites’ upcoming solo album of piano-based instrumentals, titled “Piano Piano.”

The album by the cofounder of folk-rock band The Lumineers is due out Jan. 22.

The storied Italian hatmaker will broadcast the digital event on its social media channels on Saturday at 3 p.m. CET, which will also mark the unveiling of the brand’s fall 2021 men’s collection.

In addition to the music performance, the event will include an informal conversation centered on luxury and today’s concept of elegance hosted by photographer, editor and street-style star Karl Edwin Guerre, who’s rarely seen without a hat to complement his relaxed outfits.

Guerre will be joined by other male personalities, all from different fields and backgrounds, including Fraites, New York tap dancer and choreographer Joseph Webb, and fashion illustrator Matthew Miller, among others.

By tapping into different personalities, Borsalino aims to show the many facets of the contemporary dandy. This approach is also conveyed through the brand’s men’s collection, which aims to establish a dialogue between its heritage and more contemporary phenomena, including hit TV series like “Peaky Blinders” and “Emily in Paris” — adding a dash of street-cred to the collection.

Giacomo Santucci, the company’s creative curator, said he “sees headwear more like an element to discover oneself rather than an accessory to cover one’s head.”

Santucci, who’s also president of Camera Buyer Italia, explained he’s been charting a two-pronged approach to the brand, reissuing each season the company’s carryovers with unconventional details thrown into the mix. Cue a fedora hat featuring a band that bears a subtle floral motif or a tie-like graphic motif nodding to op art.

On the other hand, he’s committed to “engage new targets that not necessarily tap into the Borsalino brand or headwear altogether” by introducing more playful styles, including foldable and rollable hats for traveling young men, or cow-printed bucket hats. He also drew inspiration from jeans makers and introduced for fall a crafty top hat tied together with a leather patch, like those seen at the back of denim pants.