Jordan Barrett Designs Capsule Collection for Lack of Color

Some guys have a weakness for watches. For others, it’s rare sneakers. Jordan Barrett, however, gets his kicks by sourcing vintage hats.

The model will now play milliner, designing a capsule collection of seven hats exclusive to Australian label Lack of Color inspired by those in his own wardrobe.

“I’ve always loved finding vintage hats, and fell in love with this vintage military cap that I found thrifting in Berlin. It started to fall apart because I wore it all [throughout] the pandemic,” Barrett told WWD. Unable to find one similar, he decided to try to recreate it.

For help, Barrett turned to codesigners and real-life couple Tess Corvaia and Robert Tilbury, who specialize in nostalgic millinery with a modern twist. He consulted them throughout the process, ensuring his version felt authentic to the original. Named the Broken Record, the slouchy baker boy style holds sentimental value for Barrett and he rarely takes it off.

The Broken Record cap Courtesy of Lack of Color

Also included in the lineup are the striped Momo knit beanie and the On the Rocks bucket hat. The former comes in three striped variations, while the latter is crafted from soft suede and has a small side pocket fit for those with an active lifestyle.

Simply constructed, each of the three silhouettes optimizes wearability — something Barrett is keen on. During lockdown, when all he wore were sweats, the model relied on his hats to punctuate an outfit and elevate his mood. “I needed something fun on my head,” he said.

The punkish, skater-boy aesthetic Barrett often references in his streetwear is played up in the collection and its campaign imagery, which features Barrett in a series of Polaroids reminiscent of 1990s street photography.

Available to shop now on LackofColor.com, the Jordan Barrett capsule collection coincides with the launch of the brand’s first warehouse in Los Angeles, making product more easily accessible to customers in the Northern Hemisphere.



The Momo beanie Courtesy of Lack of Color

The Momo beanie Courtesy of Lack of Color

The On the Rocks bucket hat Courtesy of Lack of Color