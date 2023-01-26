×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: January 26, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Armani Privé Couture Spring 2023

Fashion

Brad Pitt and Sat Hari’s God’s True Cashmere Plots Expansion

Business

Ermenegildo Zegna Group Reports 15.5 Percent Increase in 2022 Revenues

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

The accessories maven is using her Dallas home as a blank canvas and an excuse to jump into the interiors market.

The Lele Sadoughi and Wallpops collection.
The Lele Sadoughi and Wallpops collection. Elizabeth Lavin

Mothering two children alongside a fast-growing accessories business, the demands of Lele Sadoughi’s home life tend to steer the direction of her professional one.

A lack of time to properly coif in the mornings jump-started a fruitful expansion into headbands, initial interest in which she credits to Prada’s spring 2019 show before demand took off during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing her to expand her retail presence.

More recently, Sadoughi’s relocation back to her hometown in Dallas after 20 years of living in New York opened the door to interiors, a booming market she’s been itching to inject her girlish aesthetic into.

Related Galleries

Enter Wallpops, the manufacturer of peel-and-stick wallpaper, which was eyeing its next fashion tie-up before it approached Sadoughi with the idea to render her three-dimensional rhinestone, bow and floral embellishments in two dimensions to use on prints. Previous Wallpops partners have included celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe and Finnish textile company Marimekko.

The Lele Sadoughi and Wallpops collection.

While the collection’s seven rolls were only made available on Wallpops’ e-commerce on Thursday, a few already cover the walls of Sadoughi’s new pad — like the lilies, which she added to her office, and the multicolored gems now outfitting the children’s playroom. “It livens up the space and gives it character,” she said.

Noting how the noncommittal nature of Wallpops’ products afford experimentation just as hers do, she added, “accessories for the home are just as important as accessories for your outfit.”

For those wishing to coordinate the two, new iterations of Sadoughi’s knotted, padded and flat headbands are launching simultaneously to match the artwork.

For Sadoughi herself, this collaboration is just the tip of the iceberg in 2023: she teased table linens and a selection of napkin rings as well as store openings in Houston and Nashville.

Coming full circle, both will feature her wallpaper in their designs.

Headbands inspired by the Lele Sadoughi and Wallpops collection.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

Hot Summer Bags

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad