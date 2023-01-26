Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

Mothering two children alongside a fast-growing accessories business, the demands of Lele Sadoughi’s home life tend to steer the direction of her professional one.

A lack of time to properly coif in the mornings jump-started a fruitful expansion into headbands, initial interest in which she credits to Prada’s spring 2019 show before demand took off during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing her to expand her retail presence.

More recently, Sadoughi’s relocation back to her hometown in Dallas after 20 years of living in New York opened the door to interiors, a booming market she’s been itching to inject her girlish aesthetic into.

Enter Wallpops, the manufacturer of peel-and-stick wallpaper, which was eyeing its next fashion tie-up before it approached Sadoughi with the idea to render her three-dimensional rhinestone, bow and floral embellishments in two dimensions to use on prints. Previous Wallpops partners have included celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe and Finnish textile company Marimekko.

The Lele Sadoughi and Wallpops collection.

While the collection’s seven rolls were only made available on Wallpops’ e-commerce on Thursday, a few already cover the walls of Sadoughi’s new pad — like the lilies, which she added to her office, and the multicolored gems now outfitting the children’s playroom. “It livens up the space and gives it character,” she said.

Noting how the noncommittal nature of Wallpops’ products afford experimentation just as hers do, she added, “accessories for the home are just as important as accessories for your outfit.”

For those wishing to coordinate the two, new iterations of Sadoughi’s knotted, padded and flat headbands are launching simultaneously to match the artwork.

For Sadoughi herself, this collaboration is just the tip of the iceberg in 2023: she teased table linens and a selection of napkin rings as well as store openings in Houston and Nashville.

Coming full circle, both will feature her wallpaper in their designs.