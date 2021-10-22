Maison Michel to Launch Bridal Collection

SAY YES TO THE HEADDRESS: Chanel-owned milliner Maison Michel will launch its first bridal collection next February.

“I wanted to celebrate love through modern pieces that were purely about the shapes and the white color code — not too princess-y, fuss-free — [in a] transposition of what we do at Maison Michel,” said artistic director Priscilla Royer, who wants these pieces to have a life beyond the occasion and become part of one’s style. “And selfishly think about your special day again and again,” she quipped.

Consisting of 15 hats and headpieces drawn from the brand’s signature shapes, the initial range will be distinguished by a white label with gold lettering. It will become the basis for a permanent bridal line, with additional models coming on a yearly basis.

Styles range from classic wedding headpieces, with a variety of headband styles including a floral wraparound version and a pillbox hat named Jackie, finished with a dramatic tumble of tulle; to more modern options, such as the New Billy beret and the Souna bucket hat, both with a birdcage veil. The Henrietta fedora and Kiki boater hat will nod to a more unisex approach, as reflected in a series of Polaroids that captured them on male heads.

Prices will be in keeping with the seasonal counterparts of each model, starting around 300 euros for a bow-bedecked barrette or simpler headbands and up to 600 euros for more elaborate turbans and sunhats.

The Maison Michel bridal line will be available from the brand’s flagship stores and e-commerce, as well as its network of retailers such as Le Bon Marché, Harrods and Net-a-porter.