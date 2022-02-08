Nick Fouquet Collaborates With Lucchese on Boots, Hats

Nick Fouquet, the L.A.-based hatmaker to the stars, has collaborated with Lucchese on a collection of footwear, hats and accessories for men and women that will launch later this week.

For inspiration, the hatmaker drew from the archives of Lucchese, a Texas boot brand with over 160 years of history.

“The collaboration came together in a really organic way — it was a dream come true for me,” Fouquet said. “Lucchese is an iconic brand that I really love — to me, boots and headwear represent true American heritage and style.” He added that he worked “with the true DNA and legacy of the brand, to bring inspiration from the ’70s and give it a modern twist. I was really inspired by a collective of poets in the cowboy community and wanted to pay homage to them.”

The men’s collection includes classic Peso loafers in black cherry crocodile and a Paris Texas boot. The Broncobuster, a classic roper boot with a higher heel, features exotic inlays with blue stitching on a narrow throat designed to be worn under a trouser.

In the women’s collection, monochrome, contrasting, domino-inspired colorways are used on the Marfa boot and Half Moon loafer. The White Sands boot depicts a desert sunset and is also used on silk scarves in the collection, while the Sarni loafer is offered in a leopard print.

The scarves are made in two sizes so they can be worn as neckerchiefs and patterns include colorful psychedelic, mushroom and cactus prints as well as a monochrome version with a silhouetted skyline of moonlit rocks and cacti.

The collection also includes three hats: the Guadalupe in Western Weight Felt in duck brown; the Chisos Sombrero Dress Weight Felt in black with Fouquet’s signature match detail on the crown, as well as hand embroidery and custom NF hardware, and a corduroy baseball cap with a gold embroidered logo and leather detail that is designed to complement the footwear.

“This collaboration is about uniting two brands from such different backgrounds that both share a common value in craftsmanship and authenticity,” said Doug Kindy, chief executive officer of Lucchese. “We make our boots like Nick makes his hats, in the purest and most time-honored way. As Lucchese, a brand bred in Texas, we are truly connected to the mystique and values of the American West and Nick brought an incredible respect, excitement, passion and creativity to our brand and products and we’re delighted to show the result of that partnership to the world.”

The collection will retail for $895 to $2,995 for the footwear, $1,425 to $1,575 for the hats, and $240 to $250 for the accessories. It will be sold at Fouquet’s stores as well as several independent specialty retailers.