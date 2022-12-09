×
Market Moments: Peugeot to Offer Luggage Through Partnership With Delsey Paris

The line of suitcases, carry-ons and backpacks will be available globally beginning in the spring.

Peugeot luggage
A look from the Peugeot luggage line. courtesy

Peugeot is branching out.

The French automotive brand has teamed with Delsey Paris on a line of luggage, trunks and backpacks that will debut this coming spring.

The deal was made by Peugeot Freres Industrie, the arm of the business tasked with developing the brand across a variety of household and family products that will offer a distinctly French approach to travel.

“This project is a key part of our development strategy for the Peugeot brand,” said Christian Peugeot, chairman of Peugeot Freres. “To bring ingenious luggage by Peugeot to life, Delsey Paris is the ideal partner, known for bold ideas and meticulous attention to detail, with strong roots in France.”

Davide Traxler, chief executive officer of Delsey Paris, added that the “development of products for the premium market is a major focus of our strategy, alongside the expansion of our own brand in more accessible markets. We are pleased and proud to be partnering in this space with a prestigious and entrepreneurial French brand established more than 200 years ago.”

The luggage is available in pop colors.

Together the companies have created Peugeot Voyages, a line of four-wheeled trunks, carry-on luggage, travel bags and business backpacks. The collection also includes bags designed in a new vertical format that can be worn as backpacks or carried by hand.

The Peugeot Voyages luggage features a polycarbonate shell with an aluminum frame for the trunks, antibacterial-lined interiors made entirely of recycled materials, and devices to protect electronic data. The pieces are offered in contemporary colors and each piece features the brand’s lion head logo.

The line was created by Delsey Paris.

Retail prices are $395 for the backpacks and duffel carry-on, $495 for the rolling duffel, $545 for the wheeled luggage carry-on, $695 for the medium trunk and $795 for the large. The collection will be sold at branded in-store Peugeot corners within department stores and premium luggage stores across five continents, as well as online.

