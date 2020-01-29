By  on January 29, 2020

What do you do when you’re a descendant of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle? It’s elementary — you create a tartan based on his most famous fictional character.

Tania Henzell is a great-great-step-granddaughter of the author, and a tartan creator in her own right, so it made sense for her to design one based on Conan Doyle’s world-famous detective, Sherlock Holmes.

