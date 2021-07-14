Howard University alum Joseph Cheatham has launched a candle line, Yasaf, Lit, inspired by his loved ones, important moments and his admiration for the city of New York.

Made in Brooklyn, the products are packed with notes of a premium vegan blend of coconut and soy wax, cruelty-free fragrance oils and eco-friendly wooden wicks. The first collection features six scented candles housed in sustainable matte-frosted vessels that boast ample burn time and innovative design packaging.

Candle names include Euphoria, where notes of ylang ylang and plum blossom effortlessly tie in with yuzu, mandarin and pear, and Essex, which fuses fresh balsam, sweet jasmine and neroli with clove and deep patchouli. Each candle retails for $48, or three for $120.