Trucker hat styles WWD loves from the Aughts.

The return of the Von Dutch hat has triggered a resurgence of the trucker hat.

It seems like everywhere you turn you see people donning them on the street, Instagram and TikTok — clearly, we all love nostalgia.

For many of us, it takes us back to the early Aughts and watching our favorite celebrities, such as Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Paris Hilton and Nicole Ritchie, on TRL or in the latest issue of Seventeen or J-14 magazine. Luckily for those of us who are fans of Aughts fashion, trends tend to come back around every few years. Here, WWD has rounded up our favorite trucker hats.

1. Amiri

Amiri's M.A. Embroidered canvas hat.

Amiri’s M.A. Embroidered canvas hat perfect for when you go out and want to be low-key and not at the same time, $320.  Courtesy photo

2. Von Dutch

Von Dutch

Von Dutch’s classic snapback with breathable mesh rear, $69. 

3. Tillys

Tillys Los Angeles National Parks 6 panel trucker hat.

Tillys Los Angeles National Parks 6 panel trucker hat, $17.99.  Courtesy photo

4. Carhartt

Carhartt's logo print college hat good for those days on and off-campus.

Carhartt’s logo print college hat good for those days on- and off-campus, $50.  Courtesy photo

5. Clare.V

Clare V's nylon and mesh trucker hat is the perfect unisex accessory.

Clare V’s nylon and mesh trucker hat is the perfect unisex accessory, $35. 

6. Dsquared2

Dsquared2's cotton twill cap in navy.

Dsquared2’s cotton twill cap in navy, $210.  Courtesy photo

7. Palm Angels 

Palm Angles' cute teddy bear hat with mesh backing.

Palm Angles’ cute teddy bear hat with mesh backing, $165. 

8. Stetson

Stetson's Sunset Trucker.

Stetson’s Sunset Trucker $42.43.  Courtesy photo

9. The Hundreds 

The Hundreds victoria trucker

The Hundreds victoria trucker perfect if you want to take California with you everywhere, $36.  Paul Sun

10. The North Face

The North Face Mudder Trucker

The North Face Mudder Trucker, $29. 

11. Brixton

Brixton's Black trucker hat

This Brixton trucker hat is the hat you can wear for a week straight and no one will notice, $28.  Courtesy photo

12. Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitter's smile trucker hat

Urban Outfitter’s smile trucker hat guaranteed to liven up any summer look, $30.  Courtesy photo

