The return of the Von Dutch hat has triggered a resurgence of the trucker hat.

It seems like everywhere you turn you see people donning them on the street, Instagram and TikTok — clearly, we all love nostalgia.

For many of us, it takes us back to the early Aughts and watching our favorite celebrities, such as Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Paris Hilton and Nicole Ritchie, on TRL or in the latest issue of Seventeen or J-14 magazine. Luckily for those of us who are fans of Aughts fashion, trends tend to come back around every few years. Here, WWD has rounded up our favorite trucker hats.