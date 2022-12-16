×
Wrangler, Montana Silversmiths Create 75th Anniversary Buckle

The belt buckle features 75 diamonds and other bejeweled details and will be auctioned for charity.

Wrangler belt buckle by Montana Silversmiths.
The Wrangler belt buckle is valued at more than $40,000. courtesy

Wrangler is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2022 and has been marking the milestone throughout the year with various special projects.

The most recent is a one-of-a-kind belt buckle handcrafted by Montana Silversmiths. The buckle, which is valued at more than $40,000, is being auctioned this month, with 100 percent of the proceeds being donated to the Western Sports Foundation and Lead Changes, two nonprofit organizations dedicated to preserving and promoting the Western way of life.

Bidding opened at $7,500 for the 6.34-carat buckle, which features 75 diamonds, yellow gold, blue topaz and sterling silver accents. The digital auction is being conducted by WSMAuctioneers.com and the final sale price will be split evenly between the charities.

Wrangler has drawn inspiration from the code of the West since its inception in 1947, and we couldn’t be more excited to honor our roots by working to preserve the culture and heritage of the great American cowboy,” said Allen Montgomery, vice president of Western and workwear for Wrangler. “We couldn’t think of a better finale to our 75th anniversary than working with two incredible organizations that are dedicated to empowering youth through embracing the power of the cowboy spirit.”

As part of the promotion of the auction, a Hands of Wrangler photo series will be featured on the brand’s social channels showing the buckle making a tour across the U.S. to meet brand ambassadors from yesterday and today, including Cody Johnson, JB Mauney, Leon Bridges and others.

The auction will be live through Dec. 30 at 5 p.m. EST and the winner will be revealed in January.

