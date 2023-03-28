MAD About Jewelry Returns to Museum of Arts and Design

The Museum of Arts and Design has unveiled the 2023 edition of MAD About Jewelry, an annual benefit show and sale of contemporary jewelry.

“This year’s incredible show represents a truly global perspective on jewelry artistry, and we’re thrilled to welcome the 50 artists selected to the Museum of Arts and Design. MAD About Jewelry is a unique opportunity for visitors to discover, discuss and collect the most innovative designs from around the world. We look forward to welcoming visitors, once again, to this special show,” explained Bryna Pomp, director of MAD About Jewelry.

Now in its 23rd year, MAD About Jewelry spotlights innovation, craftsmanship and design in jewelry creation and supports the museum’s exhibitions and educational programs. The 50 artists come from 20 countries; MAD About Jewelry brings together collectors and enthusiasts for the opportunity to meet and acquire pieces from innovative creators in the field. In addition to traditional materials such as gold, silver, platinum and semiprecious stones, guests can expect to see creators using unconventional materials and techniques — from pleated paper to Corian and 3D printing.

New this year, MAD introduces a mentorship program developed to advise and support participating artists, with the goal of cementing long-term partnerships and supporting career development. The museum has built a program that involves leading experts in various fields, from marketing to merchandising. Halstead Beads will lead a session on marketing strategy, with additional mentors to be named soon. In addition, jewelry designer and MAD About Jewelry 2022 participating artist Lorraine West will serve as artist liaison throughout the course of the show and sale, as well as lead a mentorship seminar.

“Over the years, MAD About Jewelry has become a powerful platform for championing visionary artists working within the medium of jewelry. We strive to create shows that put innovative thinking and design skill at the forefront of culture and this year’s show and sale is no different. We’re particularly excited to introduce the mentorship program this year to provide our artists with valuable programming from industry leaders,” said Michele Cohen, chair of the museum’s board of trustees.

It all kicks off April 25, with an opening benefit event featuring first access for patrons to meet the artists and acquire their designs, a cocktail hour and reception, as well as a dinner honoring the MAD About Jewelry 2023 Award recipients: Alexis Bittar, founder of the luxury jewelry and accessories brand; Linda Fargo, senior vice president of fashion and store presentation at Bergdorf Goodman, and Sam Broekema, editor in chief of Only Natural Diamonds, the digital editorial platform of the Natural Diamond Council.

The show runs at 2 Columbus Circle from April 25 to 29.