LONDON – Rosh Mahtani of the London-based jewelry label Alighieri will be the third recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. Princess Anne, who is also the president of the UK Fashion & Textile Association, will present her the award on behalf of the Queen.

London born and raised in Zambia, Mahtani is being recognized for “her ethical approach and commitment to local manufacturing,” and “her ability to make beautiful, timeless, made by hand jewelry,” according to Caroline Rush, chief executive officer at the British Fashion Council.