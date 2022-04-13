×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: April 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fall 2022 Trend: Denim Replay

Business

LVMH Q1 Revenues Jump Despite War in Ukraine, China Lockdowns

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci to Hold Show in Italy’s Apulia on May 16

Alina Abegg Unveils ‘Stuck on You’ Collection

Her latest work is inspired by children’s stick-on earrings from the 1980s and '90s along with the pop music of that era.

ALINAABEGG-
Alina Abegg's necklace Kosta Potezica

Berlin-based fine jewelry designer Alina Abegg — known for her bold and playful designs — has launched her latest collection, Stuck on You, inspired by children’s stick-on earrings from the 1980s and ’90s along with the pop music of that era. The collection includes hearts, circles and crescent moon-shaped jewels.

“When designing Stuck on You, I was immediately transported back to my youth,” Abegg explained. “I vividly remembered myself playing dress-up with my friends, singing ‘Baby One More Time’ into a hairbrush, with a million stick-on earrings all over us. I wanted to capture that exact moment with this collection and create something that would just make people feel good. I think now more than ever, there is a large market of individuals looking to have a little fun with their fine jewelry, and this collection is perfect for them.”

ALINAABEGG-
Alina Abegg’s earrings

The new offering features an array of earrings, rings, necklaces and pendants, all set in gold with glittering enamel and vibrant gemstones such as chalcedony, chrysoprase, amethyst and many more. Adding another element of playfulness, the earrings in the collection come with special limited-edition packaging that includes real stick-on earrings.

The pieces range in price from $385 to $3,000 and are available on Alinaabegg.com.

Calvin klein white t shirt

North America in Focus as PVH Looks to Continue Growth

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad