Alina Abegg Unveils ‘Stuck on You’ Collection

Berlin-based fine jewelry designer Alina Abegg — known for her bold and playful designs — has launched her latest collection, Stuck on You, inspired by children’s stick-on earrings from the 1980s and ’90s along with the pop music of that era. The collection includes hearts, circles and crescent moon-shaped jewels.

“When designing Stuck on You, I was immediately transported back to my youth,” Abegg explained. “I vividly remembered myself playing dress-up with my friends, singing ‘Baby One More Time’ into a hairbrush, with a million stick-on earrings all over us. I wanted to capture that exact moment with this collection and create something that would just make people feel good. I think now more than ever, there is a large market of individuals looking to have a little fun with their fine jewelry, and this collection is perfect for them.”

Alina Abegg’s earrings

The new offering features an array of earrings, rings, necklaces and pendants, all set in gold with glittering enamel and vibrant gemstones such as chalcedony, chrysoprase, amethyst and many more. Adding another element of playfulness, the earrings in the collection come with special limited-edition packaging that includes real stick-on earrings.

The pieces range in price from $385 to $3,000 and are available on Alinaabegg.com.