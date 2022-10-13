Alison Lou Opens Boutique in the Mark Hotel

Fine jeweler Alison Lou, known for its cheeky designs and engagement rings for celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Emily Ratajkowski, has opened a new boutique.

The label, founded in 2012 by Alison Chemla, has opened with a jewel box-sized store at 994B Madison Avenue, which is part of the Mark Hotel.

The 490-square-foot space houses all of Alison Lou’s collections, and has a special earring bar so shoppers can easily style their lobes with the brand’s colorful studs and hoop earring charms. Ear piercers will routinely hold events onsite as a courtesy to more adventurous clientele.

The store also includes an area dedicated to customizable pieces that can be ordered in a wide array of punchy enamel colors.

Chemla previously operated a store for three years at 20 East 69 Street, which closed just before the pandemic. She decided that it was time to open a new space as a way to celebrate the label’s first decade in business.

“I had my eye on the storefront for years, so it was a dream come true when it became available. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate our 10-year anniversary this November,” she said.

“I wanted to get into retail again after the pandemic because people are getting really excited about shopping in person. Jewelry is a larger purchase so people waning to see it and try it on was important,” Chemla added.

It helps that the store’s location helps give the brand a built-in clientele. “I love the area, the black-and-white awning is perfect for our brand. It’s one of the most condensed spots on the Upper East Side, people who live on the Upper East Side are always walking around and it’s amazing for tourists to discover the brand,” the designer said.