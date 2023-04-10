EXCLUSIVE: Amal Clooney Named Inaugural Contributor of Cartier Voices

Amal Clooney is the inaugural contributor of Cartier Voices, a soon to be announced community of individuals contributing to meaningful impact through cultural, philanthropic, environmental and social actions and initiatives.

Clooney is cofounder and copresident, along with her husband George, of the Clooney Foundation for Justice. She is also a barrister specializing in international law and human rights who represents victims of human rights violations in national and international courts. In 2020, she was the recipient of the Gwen Ifill Award for “extraordinary and sustained achievement in the cause of press freedom” from the Committee to Protect Journalists. Clooney is a visiting Professor at Columbia Law School and author of The Right to a Fair Trial in International Law.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming Amal as the first contributor of Cartier Voices,” said Cyrille Vigneron, president and chief executive officer of Cartier. “Her values and philanthropic efforts reflect Cartier’s longstanding commitment to driving change that impacts vulnerable communities on a global scale. We look forward to partnering with her in raising awareness of pressing issues with citizens around the world.”

Cartier Voices is a new collective that gathers exceptional individuals recognized for using their talent and influential platforms to amplify diverse voices and spark global change. Contributors of Cartier Voices are not spokespeople of the Compagnie Financière Richemont owned brand. As part of the Cartier Voices community, Clooney will participate in key events and initiatives of the maison, and wear Cartier creations for select events and special occasions.

“I am honored to be the first contributor to the global community of Cartier Voices,” Clooney said. “I look forward to building an enduring partnership founded on the values shared between myself and the maison.”

It is understood that Clooney will appear at the Cartier Women’s Initiative Awards Ceremony on May 10.

Since 2006, the Cartier Women’s Initiative has supported nearly 300 women impact entrepreneurs from more than 60 countries who are working to solve global challenges through sustainable social and environmental impact. Each year, Cartier grants more than $2 million in funding, making it one of the largest and most generous competitions for women entrepreneurs in the world.