Ana de Armas Once Again Fronts Natural Diamond Council Campaign

The Natural Diamond Council has once again enlisted actress and NDC Global Ambassador Ana de Armas to front its “For Moments Like No Other” campaign.

“Diamond jewelry sales have seen record-breaking growth as we emerge from the pandemic,” said David Kellie, chief executive officer of the NDC. “Consumers are eager to create new memories and natural diamonds are synonymous with celebrating life’s moments. This campaign emanates the ‘Love Life’ manifesto to the core. We’re thrilled to have Ana de Armas back with us for another year to share the magic of natural diamonds with a global audience.”

The campaign was directed by Manu Cossu, and photographed by Sasha Marro, in addition to Molly SJ Lowe. Karla Welch provided fashion styling for de Armas, while Georgia Pendlebury along with Manu Cossu provided overarching fashion and creative direction.

Golden Globe-nominated actress de Armas wears an 11-piece diamond jewelry collection that was custom designed for the campaign by the Brooklyn-based jewelry designer Malyia McNaughton — participant in NDC’s Emerging Designers Diamond Initiative with Lorraine Schwartz.

The McNaughton-designed collection launches today alongside the campaign, showcased in an immersive look book on a Naturaldiamonds.com.

