PARIS – A Chaumet store near the Avenues des Champs-Elysées was the target of an armed robbery on Tuesday, although nobody was hurt in the attack, the jeweler said on Wednesday, confirming French media reports.

French weekly Le Point published video surveillance footage showing a man, wearing a gray suit, making his escape on a stand-up scooter shortly after 5 p.m. CET. Chaumet declined to comment on press reports estimating the value of the stolen goods at between 2 million euros and 3 million euros.

“The Chaumet store on Rue François-1er was the target of a carefully prepared armed robbery, according to the first elements of the investigation. No one present at the time of the attack was injured, and the house would like to pay tribute to the level-headed reaction of the teams present on site,” Chaumet said in a statement.

“A support system has been put in place for the teams since last night. A complaint has been filed, the house will not comment further and let the police and justice services conduct their investigations,” added the brand, which belongs to luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

The case has been referred to the brigade de répression du banditisme (BRB), a special police unit charged with investigating armed robberies, serious burglaries and scams, stolen cars and art thefts, according to Agence France Presse.

Chaumet’s flagship on Place Vendôme was robbed in 2009, a year that saw a number of dramatic jewel heists in the French capital, with the boutiques of Harry Winston and Chopard also targeted. In recent years, the number of high-profile holdups has tapered off.

For more, see:

Harry Winston Thieves Sentenced to Prison

Jewel Thieves Strike Again in Paris

Robbers Hit Chaumet