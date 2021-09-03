Ashya Partners With Rosalila on Capsule Collection

Ashya — the accessories design label founded by Moya Annece and Ashley Cimone — has partnered with the founder of Rosalila and HBO’s “Full Bloom” winner Lutfi Janania on an end-of-summer capsule collection of small-scale mirror designs for the home.

Janania’s Rosalita brand is a design studio with a strong artistic practice in creating objects, sculptures and installations. It previously partnered with Ashya to create an original custom botanical mirror installation as a commission, which is now a permanent wall fixture at the brand’s brick-and-mortar shop space that opened earlier this year.

“The collaboration celebrates the spirit of partnership with our close community of local POC collaborators and artists who help to bring our vision for the brand to life. Lutfi’s artistry embodies an opulent yet eco-conscious sensibility in florals that is guided by his Honduran heritage, which is one of the many reasons we are so aligned,” explained the Ashya cofounders.

The Ashya shop will feature a slew of Rosalila botanical sculpture pieces ranging in price from $190 to $285 and the mirror collection from $795 to $1,490, as well as an exclusive 30 percent off end-of-summer special on all Ashya designs.

